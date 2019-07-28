Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and its competitors on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45.00% -38.30% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

$7.5 is the average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, with a potential upside of 135.85%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.00%. With higher possible upside potential for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s rivals, research analysts think Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a Current Ratio of 8.5 and a Quick Ratio of 8.5. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.38 shows that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc does not pay a dividend.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.