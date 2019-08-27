Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Contrasting side by side

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.79 N/A -1.02 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 24 47.15 N/A -2.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Editas Medicine Inc.’s 151.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Editas Medicine Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 390.20% upside potential and an average target price of $7.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 78.9% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.98% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Editas Medicine Inc. -2.88% 4.17% 8.74% 18.66% -14.14% 10.99%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.