Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.14 N/A -1.02 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 31.56 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 114.29% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.5. Competitively the average target price of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13, which is potential -19.00% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 41.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares. Competitively, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 49.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -32.7% weaker performance while Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.