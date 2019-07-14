Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.04 N/A -1.02 0.00 Curis Inc. 1 7.67 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Curis Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.38 beta, while its volatility is 38.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Curis Inc. has beta of 2.11 which is 111.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Curis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Curis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, with potential upside of 117.39%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 24.2% of Curis Inc. shares. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Curis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Curis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Curis Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.