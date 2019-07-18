Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Comparing side by side

Both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|4
|7.02
|N/A
|-1.02
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|31
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.23
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-45%
|-38.3%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.38 beta means Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. which has a 10 Current Ratio and a 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
The upside potential is 118.02% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc with consensus target price of $7.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is $66, which is potential 331.94% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders are 0.22%. Comparatively, 2% are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc
|-10.42%
|-9.37%
|-19.71%
|-37.38%
|-69.69%
|-32.7%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-27.51%
|-29.64%
|-36.66%
|-31.41%
|-43.91%
|-28.47%
For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
