Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to pay $0.24 on Sep 20, 2019; KBR (KBR) Sentiment Is 0.93

KBR Inc (KBR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 89 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 96 sold and reduced stock positions in KBR Inc. The funds in our database now have: 132.07 million shares, down from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding KBR Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 70 Increased: 59 New Position: 30.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Adams Resources & Energy Inc’s current price of $30.61 translates into 0.78% yield. Adams Resources & Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 3,755 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) has declined 16.99% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AE News: 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy CFO Josh Anders to Resign; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: AE May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 12/03/2018 Adams Resources 4Q Rev $408.5M; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – JOSH C. ANDERS, HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN AS CFO; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q EPS 88c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AE); 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy Names Sharon Davis Interim CFO; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – ANDERS WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT POSITION UNTIL MID-APRIL 2018; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q Adj EPS 31c

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil; and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk in the United States. The company has market cap of $129.59 million. The Company’s Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. It has a 41.82 P/E ratio. This segment operates approximately 144 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 164 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.62 million shares or 1.19% more from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.05% stake. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) for 26,223 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Zpr Inv Mgmt owns 0.41% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) for 5,342 shares. 9,700 were reported by Strs Ohio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 534 shares. Martingale Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,204 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Lc holds 0% in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) or 199,739 shares. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0% in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Northern has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P accumulated 353,846 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $126,615 activity. Brasseux Murray E had bought 1,000 shares worth $31,300 on Friday, August 16. Pressler Townes G. bought 500 shares worth $17,141. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider Roycraft Kevin J. bought $10,328. Shares for $19,740 were bought by Niemann John O. Jr.. $6,176 worth of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was bought by Ohmart Tracy E.

KBR, Inc. provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. It has a 18.9 P/E ratio. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Huber Capital Management Llc holds 8.18% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. for 4.05 million shares. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md owns 344,722 shares or 2.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 2.48% invested in the company for 450,962 shares. The Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Lp has invested 2.06% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 3.21 million shares.