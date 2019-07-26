Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE)’s Financial Results Comparing With HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 37 0.08 N/A 1.59 22.20 HollyFrontier Corporation 49 0.48 N/A 6.10 7.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and HollyFrontier Corporation. HollyFrontier Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Adams Resources & Energy Inc. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is currently more expensive than HollyFrontier Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2.2% HollyFrontier Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 9.4%

Risk and Volatility

Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s 0.99 beta indicates that its volatility is 1.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, HollyFrontier Corporation has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. Its rival HollyFrontier Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1 respectively. HollyFrontier Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and HollyFrontier Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HollyFrontier Corporation 2 5 1 2.13

Competitively HollyFrontier Corporation has a consensus price target of $62.86, with potential upside of 26.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.3% of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. shares and 89.2% of HollyFrontier Corporation shares. 49.19% are Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of HollyFrontier Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.66% -2.54% -14.69% -12.21% -21.9% -8.81% HollyFrontier Corporation -0.02% -9.86% -22.18% -32.44% -36.69% -14.5%

For the past year Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than HollyFrontier Corporation.

Summary

HollyFrontier Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.