Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) and Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) and Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 35 0.07 N/A 1.59 20.52 Sprague Resources LP 18 0.10 N/A 1.35 13.86

In table 1 we can see Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and Sprague Resources LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sprague Resources LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Sprague Resources LP.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and Sprague Resources LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2.2% Sprague Resources LP 0.00% 21.4% 2.8%

Volatility & Risk

Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.84 beta. Sprague Resources LP’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Sprague Resources LP which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sprague Resources LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and Sprague Resources LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 39.9% and 17.4%. 0.5% are Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 59.78% of Sprague Resources LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adams Resources & Energy Inc. -1.06% -5.86% -9.89% -18.63% -16.99% -15.71% Sprague Resources LP 4.13% 1.8% -4.8% 3.38% -26.32% 28.64%

For the past year Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has -15.71% weaker performance while Sprague Resources LP has 28.64% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Adams Resources & Energy Inc. beats Sprague Resources LP.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers. This segmentÂ’s wholesale customers consist of approximately 1,100 home heating oil retailers, and diesel fuel and gasoline resellers; and commercial customers include federal and state agencies, municipalities, regional transit authorities, large industrial companies, real estate management companies, hospitals, educational institutions, and asphalt paving companies. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells, and distributes natural gas to approximately 15,000 commercial and industrial customer locations across 13 states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Materials Handling segment offloads, stores, and prepares for delivery of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, residual fuel, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp, and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment engages in the marketing and distribution of coal; commercial trucking; and heating equipment service activities. The company owns and/or operates a network of 19 refined products and materials handling terminals located throughout the Northeast United States and Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of approximately 14.1 million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as approximately 2.0 million square feet of materials handling capacity. Sprague Resources LP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.