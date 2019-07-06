Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
39.3% of Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.60% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has 49.19% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.81% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adams Resources & Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|4.50%
|2.20%
|Industry Average
|4.22%
|17.13%
|7.43%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adams Resources & Energy Inc.
|N/A
|38
|22.20
|Industry Average
|436.92M
|10.36B
|15.93
Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adams Resources & Energy Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|2.09
|3.00
|2.49
The rivals have a potential upside of 54.47%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adams Resources & Energy Inc.
|0.66%
|-2.54%
|-14.69%
|-12.21%
|-21.9%
|-8.81%
|Industry Average
|3.48%
|7.74%
|14.25%
|12.85%
|18.92%
|34.95%
For the past year Adams Resources & Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.
Liquidity
Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.91 Quick Ratio. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals.
Volatility and Risk
Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. In other hand, Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 31.48% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Adams Resources & Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.