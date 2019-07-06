Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.60% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has 49.19% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.81% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.50% 2.20% Industry Average 4.22% 17.13% 7.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy Inc. N/A 38 22.20 Industry Average 436.92M 10.36B 15.93

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.09 3.00 2.49

The rivals have a potential upside of 54.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.66% -2.54% -14.69% -12.21% -21.9% -8.81% Industry Average 3.48% 7.74% 14.25% 12.85% 18.92% 34.95%

For the past year Adams Resources & Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.91 Quick Ratio. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. In other hand, Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.31 which is 31.48% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.