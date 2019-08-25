Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to pay $0.24 on Sep 20, 2019; BILOXI MARSH LANDS (BLMC) SI Increased By 100%

BILOXI MARSH LANDS CORP (OTCMKTS:BLMC) had an increase of 100% in short interest. BLMC’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 900 avg volume, 0 days are for BILOXI MARSH LANDS CORP (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s short sellers to cover BLMC’s short positions. The stock decreased 14.29% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 5,993 shares traded or 1048.08% up from the average. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation (OTCMKTS:BLMC) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 20, 2019. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) shareholders before Sep 5, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Adams Resources & Energy Inc’s current price of $30.85 translates into 0.78% yield. Adams Resources & Energy Inc’s dividend has Sep 6, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 1,375 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) has declined 16.99% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AE News: 15/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces Investor Webcast; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q EPS 88c; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC AE.A SAYS SHARON DAVIS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AE); 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – JOSH C. ANDERS, HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN AS CFO; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy Names Sharon Davis Interim CFO; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: AE May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces CFO Resignation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.62 million shares or 1.19% more from 1.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) stated it has 471 shares. Moreover, Prudential Financial Inc has 0% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Wells Fargo Mn reported 3,595 shares. Fmr Limited Com owns 199,739 shares. 2,000 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Blackrock holds 174,385 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 85,765 shares. Zpr Invest Mngmt owns 5,342 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 2,219 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Citigroup accumulated 534 shares. 12,310 are owned by Invesco Ltd. Earnest Partners accumulated 0% or 814 shares.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil; and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk in the United States. The company has market cap of $130.61 million. The Company’s Marketing segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. It has a 42.14 P/E ratio. This segment operates approximately 144 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 164 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $120,439 activity. Roycraft Kevin J. bought 314 shares worth $10,328. The insider Ohmart Tracy E bought 300 shares worth $10,179. The insider Niemann John O. Jr. bought 600 shares worth $19,740. 500 shares were bought by Pressler Townes G., worth $15,650. Brasseux Murray E bought $31,300 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops gas and oil properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company has market cap of $11.27 million. The firm owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. It currently has negative earnings. Bernard Parish, Louisiana.