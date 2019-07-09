Adams Express Company Upped Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake by $14.91 Million; Share Value Rose; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shufro Rose & Co Cut Stake by $4.41 Million

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 88.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 244,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,171 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 276,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 3.37 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED REVENUE SYNERGIES WITH A NET PRESENT VALUE EXCEEDING EUR 1.5 BLN FROM CROSS-SELLING TO COMBINED CUSTOMER BASE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy Liberty Assets in Germany, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED NET PRESENT VALUE OF OVER EUR 6 BLN AFTER INTEGRATION COSTS; 05/03/2018 LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO: TALKS WITH VODAFONE ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPRESENTS A STEP CHANGE IN EUROPE’S TRANSITION TO A GIGABIT SOCIETY AND A TRANSFORMATIVE COMBINATION FOR VODAFONE THAT WILL GENERATE SIGNIFICANT VALUE FOR SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 382,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72M, up from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 10.95M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/05/2018 – Fox hunting Comcast’s bold bid […]; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation as Comcast makes offer; 09/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast prepares to bid on Fox in mid-June; 19/04/2018 – Comcast and Independence Health to partner on new health care platform; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 21/05/2018 – UK Culture Secretary Not Minded to Refer Comcast’s Sky Bid for Further Probe; 23/05/2018 – Activist Hohn signals backing for a cash bid by Comcast for Fox; 15/03/2018 – C-SPAN to Visit Salem and Portland on March 21-23 in Partnership with Comcast; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: COMCAST/SKY GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold 275,746 shares worth $10.21 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Antipodean Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 95,000 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc owns 255,341 shares. Whitnell Communications reported 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.49% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Dupont Management holds 836,870 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Cubic Asset Lc stated it has 0.25% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Illinois-based Calamos Advisors Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 14,000 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Cap Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 60,057 shares. Amg Natl Trust National Bank owns 12,998 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Allen Ops Ltd reported 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Southeastern Asset Management Tn stated it has 4.61% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Andra Ap holds 173,600 shares. Morgan Stanley has 25.27 million shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc. by 4,300 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. Class A by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,100 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umh Pptys Inc (NYSE:UMH) by 22,600 shares to 89,500 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

