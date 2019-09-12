Adams Express Company Trimmed Union Pacific (UNP) Stake by $4.63 Million; Anadarko Petroleum Com (APC) Valuation Rose While Alexandria Capital Decreased Stake by $2.28 Million

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 27,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 148,300 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.08M, down from 175,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $166.98. About 1.02M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC 1Q EPS $1.68, EST. $1.66; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com (APC) by 31.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 32,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 70,914 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, down from 103,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 176.59% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 18/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 04/05/2018 – Anadarko at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited holds 0.85% or 40,417 shares in its portfolio. Webster National Bank N A holds 0.12% or 5,012 shares. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 73,540 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 4,438 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) accumulated 308,070 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne accumulated 101,364 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested 3.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.68% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). R G Niederhoffer Mngmt stated it has 5,900 shares or 5.81% of all its holdings. Jag Cap Limited Liability Com reported 5,205 shares stake. Reilly Finance Ltd holds 76,011 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Thomasville Savings Bank holds 2,746 shares. Brookmont Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,758 shares. 7,051 were reported by Burns J W Ny.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 25,600 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $16.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,300 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.62% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 330,410 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 20,405 shares. California-based Farallon Cap Limited Liability has invested 6.12% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Company, South Dakota-based fund reported 7,846 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Bp Plc has invested 0.14% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 2,969 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 9.76 million shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 36 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Jefferies Group Ltd Llc reported 0.18% stake. Advisory Service Network Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 4,107 shares. Timber Creek Cap Management Lc accumulated 26,885 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 81,632 shares.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 60,087 shares to 69,499 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).