Adams Express Company Stake in Honeywell International (HON) Increased by $3.46 Million; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Stock Price Rose

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26M, up from 181,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $164.38. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 1.92M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 25,519 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,721 shares. Federated Pa accumulated 1,070 shares or 0% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Limited Partnership holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 358,175 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 23,013 shares. Connecticut-based Kensico Cap Corp has invested 2.21% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 39,439 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tcw Group Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Picton Mahoney Asset invested in 25,750 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 308,430 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 83,667 shares or 0% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 11,009 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 100,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zayo briefly spikes on report of offer at $30/share or more – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zayo -3.3% as investors sort out NAREIT conference meetings – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Zayo To Be Purchased By Digital Colony, EQT – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zayo Announces New Long Haul Fiber Route – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7,900 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $307,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,700 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Bancshares has invested 1.16% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regent Inv Management Lc accumulated 11,687 shares. Putnam Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Arrow Financial Corporation owns 0.96% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 26,037 shares. Park Avenue Securities Llc holds 0.08% or 8,889 shares. Kings Point Cap Management owns 2.54% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 80,518 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 1.07M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Exchange Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 12,657 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 360,900 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Town And Country Bancshares And Dba First Bankers invested 1.57% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Convergence Invest Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 25,226 shares. 10,304 are owned by Curbstone Financial Management Corporation. Glenview Retail Bank Dept has invested 0.87% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brandywine Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 689,197 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 39 shares.