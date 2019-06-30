Adams Express Company Stake in Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; Cambiar Investors Boosted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Holding by $3.14 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 82,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 853,801 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.79 million, up from 771,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 2.95 million shares traded or 73.61% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 382,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72 million, up from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 14.78M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST £12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHR; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Makes Bid for Sky (Video); 10/05/2018 – FCC says ‘net neutrality’ rules will end in June; 08/05/2018 – Comcast races to secure regulatory, political approval for Sky deal; 25/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY STATEMENT ON COMCAST ANNOUNCEMENT FOR SKY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – DEAL SYNERGIES WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH OPTIMISING COMCAST’S AND SKY’S COMPLEMENTARY OPS, WITH ONLY LIMITED IMPACT ON HEADCOUNT EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 0.78% or 3.37M shares. Horizon Invest Svcs Limited Com holds 3.49% or 128,232 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd Company has 0.82% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 31,430 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability holds 3.14% or 869,600 shares. E&G LP reported 1.1% stake. Leuthold Grp Lc invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 11,239 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.04% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 21,811 were accumulated by Brookstone Cap. 76,885 are owned by Ibis Capital Prtn Llp. Brandes Inv Prtn LP has 0.68% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 726,904 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 317,565 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Jefferies Fincl Grp Inc Inc owns 34,895 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 7,900 shares to 7,700 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. COHEN DAVID L sold $10.21M worth of stock or 275,746 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 286 are held by Parkside Retail Bank Trust. Voya Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sprucegrove Ltd owns 224,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.02% or 96,871 shares. Dean Inv Associates Limited Com accumulated 0.55% or 98,335 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 465,721 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Inc accumulated 3,200 shares. Regions Corp invested in 16,940 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cipher Cap LP reported 129,118 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo holds 0.05% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 50,798 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Lpl Limited Company has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 14,545 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,211 shares to 286,664 shares, valued at $32.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Miller Herman Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 56,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,511 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).