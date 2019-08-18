Adams Express Company Raised Holding in Sherwin (SHW) by $1.98 Million as Share Price Rose; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stock Rose, Montag & Caldwell Trimmed Stake by $28.59 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 24,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 20,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 558,456 shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 57.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 635,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 461,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.01 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.09 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 02/04/2018 – Luminosity Take CWL Birmingham Open Championship; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 18/04/2018 – Call of Duty® Alexa Skill Launches Today for Call of Duty: WWII; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 21/03/2018 – Worries over the rising popularity of Epic Games “Fortnite” have sparked a $6.3 billion decline in Activision Blizzard’s market value; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf owns 0.19% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 27,125 shares. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 2.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 34,457 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs owns 9,583 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Frontier Inv Mngmt has invested 0.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.06% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rockland Trust Company owns 27,567 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc stated it has 0.28% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Quantbot Techs LP reported 2,285 shares. City Hldgs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 175 shares. Daiwa Secs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Dearborn Prtn Ltd accumulated 1.34% or 46,585 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 7 shares. Cortland Inc Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 270 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 44,900 shares to 41,700 shares, valued at $7.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dineequity Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,500 shares, and cut its stake in First Cash Financial Services Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artisan Ptnrs LP stated it has 5.06 million shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 13,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling invested in 0% or 24 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Co Limited reported 94,772 shares. Hanson Doremus Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 100 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 477,930 shares. 63,790 are owned by Pub Sector Pension Board. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 800,000 shares. Bailard Inc stated it has 54,158 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. 221,755 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cambridge Tru has 90,803 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Allen holds 0.76% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 100,000 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.30 million activity.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 307,920 shares to 311,171 shares, valued at $28.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.