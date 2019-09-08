Adams Express Company Position in Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Has Cut by $5.48 Million as Stock Declined; Wade G W & Upped Its Southern Co (SO) Holding

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 52,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 196,695 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, up from 143,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR IN GA. DROPS TO 0% FROM 48%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – Georgia Power celebrates Earth Month this April; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 02/05/2018 – Southern Co 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – SO: SEES FLORIDA UTILITY SALE CUTTING EQUITY NEEDS BY $3 BLN; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – TRANSACTIONS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 09/04/2018 – Georgia Power to add 177 MW of solar resources for C&I REDI program

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 50,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 152,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.73 million, down from 203,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Lowe: Inflation to Rise Gradually Over Time; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS TAX NOT ONLY FACTOR IN INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342 on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Cap invested 1.36% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Florida-based Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Woodstock Corp holds 6,368 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 86 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood White has 0.11% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 230,875 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. M&R Capital Mngmt has 96,780 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 14,632 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 1.66 million shares. Cornerstone Cap Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 372,773 shares stake. Thomasville Bankshares reported 11,863 shares. Bowen Hanes Comm Inc owns 2,017 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 56,209 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 58,346 shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 32,400 shares to 315,800 shares, valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 145,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04 billion for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Llc has invested 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Highlander Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 320 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust reported 0.57% stake. Capital Counsel Inc has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 6,358 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability stated it has 436,419 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 173,592 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Telos Mngmt Inc invested in 35,851 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Ins accumulated 0.32% or 46,759 shares. Whitnell owns 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 885 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Boys Arnold & Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 12,307 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 18,630 shares stake. Cambridge has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 8,438 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated owns 145,978 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Uss Investment Management has 0.35% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 607,938 shares.