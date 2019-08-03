Adams Express Company Position in Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holder Fidelity National Financial Has Trimmed Stake by $13.00 Million

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 4.44 million shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) by 55.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% . The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.7. About 14,895 shares traded. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) has risen 3.08% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Great Southern Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSBC); 15/05/2018 – Great Southern Banc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for the Full Line of Tando Exterior Cladding; 24/04/2018 – Derby Building Products Inc. Selects Great Southern Wood Preserving, Inc. to Expand Distribution in the South and Midwest for t; 08/03/2018 DOT STB: Case Title: THE ALABAMA GREAT SOUTHERN RAILROAD COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GADSDEN, ETOWAH COUNTY, ALA. –

Analysts await Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, down 24.20% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.57 per share. GSBC’s profit will be $16.90 million for 12.12 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.03% negative EPS growth.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 19,200 shares to 122,900 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 145,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GSBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.14 million shares or 2.91% more from 5.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 278,400 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 18,855 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.03% or 201,271 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 116,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 93,969 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 7,314 shares or 0% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,373 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 808,372 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Plc accumulated 0% or 2,013 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC). Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 33,148 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 21,598 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 4,634 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 5,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 18.28 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.