Adams Express Company Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Increased by $1.82 Million as Stock Rose; Cornercap Investment Counsel Stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (HE) Increased by $565,880

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 12.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 67,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 606,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.91 million, up from 538,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 5.42M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q Net Charge-Offs $81M; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp pays $4.7 bln for MB Financial’s Chicago muscle; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – RESULTS INCLUDED A NET POSITIVE $0.40 IMPACT ON REPORTED 1Q18 EPS; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Operating EPS Accretion of Nearly 7% in Second Yr of Merge; 23/05/2018 – MB FINANCIAL – MERGER AGREEMENT PROVIDES $151 MLN FEE PAYABLE BY CO TO FIFTH THIRD BANCORP UPON DEAL TERMINATION UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 48C; 07/03/2018 – Fifth Third Signs Power Purchase Agreement to Achieve 100 % Renewable Power; 24/04/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 40c By Items; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – AT QTR-END TIER 1 COMMON RATIO WAS 10.82 PCT VS 10.76 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hawaiian Elec Industries Com (HE) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 13,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.76% . The institutional investor held 42,370 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85 million, up from 29,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Elec Industries Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 917,400 shares traded or 147.16% up from the average. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) has risen 30.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.19% the S&P500.

Since September 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $103,720 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.74, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold FITB shares while 213 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 548.17 million shares or 5.58% less from 580.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 727,407 shares. Cipher Ltd Partnership stated it has 38,316 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com stated it has 128,682 shares. Manchester Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3,462 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 199,825 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Farmers National Bank invested in 3,141 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 363,627 shares. 95,014 were reported by Public Sector Pension Board. Atwood & Palmer holds 2.49% or 661,485 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 171,985 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc stated it has 165,945 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 26,345 shares. M&T National Bank Corp invested in 62,087 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 248,399 shares stake. State Street has 0.07% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 35.50 million shares.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2,500 shares to 21,600 shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJF) by 83,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,600 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $758.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 4,761 shares to 75,919 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc Com by 11,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,845 shares, and cut its stake in Vectrus Inc.