Adams Express Company Position in At&T (T) Raised by $5.09 Million as Valuation Rose; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $9.78 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 164,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 853,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.76 million, up from 689,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 23.56M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 20/03/2018 – Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 212,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, down from 333,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 2.79M shares traded or 9.84% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 19/03/2018 – E*TRADE to Host Education Day in La Jolla; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 110,021 shares. Apriem Advsr reported 3.08% stake. 30,620 are owned by Investment Advsrs. Compton Capital Mngmt Incorporated Ri has invested 1.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Company reported 48,864 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 8.80 million shares. Tcw Group Incorporated has 3.10M shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. 17,451 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited. Sunbelt reported 83,420 shares. The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The Tennessee-based Barnett & has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,488 shares or 0% of the stock. Tdam Usa holds 1.08% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 486,177 shares. Willingdon Wealth stated it has 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sand Hill Advsr Limited owns 187,639 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,400 shares to 172,200 shares, valued at $9.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,600 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability reported 1.03M shares stake. Stifel Finance stated it has 10,039 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate invested in 54,493 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Company has 117 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP owns 137,953 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt holds 121,000 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 550,191 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 70,870 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,400 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt reported 68,200 shares. Bain Cap Pub Equity Limited Company accumulated 265,475 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 18,412 were accumulated by Clark Capital Group. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.01% or 20,565 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Glaukos Corp by 14,600 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

