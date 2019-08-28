Adams Express Company Maintains Stake in Philip Morris International (PM); Private Advisor Group Has Increased Its Stake in Altria Group (MO) as Share Price Declined

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 32,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 278,873 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 246,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 16.57M shares traded or 93.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 279.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 145,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 197,000 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.41M, up from 51,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.95B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 15.45 million shares traded or 168.64% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital accumulated 35,394 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 26 shares. Cadence Bank Na has 0.42% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 18,696 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 460,179 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 1.5% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc stated it has 16,187 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Tru Communication Of Oklahoma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 6,519 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush has invested 0.09% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Ls Advisors Limited has 0.2% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 55,900 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 4,110 shares. Lakeview Ltd Company owns 12,242 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Grimes & invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Waters Parkerson And Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.35% or 73,123 shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 31,599 shares to 27,945 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 8,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biospecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 5,100 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

