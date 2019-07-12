Adams Express Company Lowered Its Mgic Investment (MTG) Position; SOKOMAN MINERALS COMMON SHARES (SICNF) Shorts Raised By 1430.3%

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SICNF) had an increase of 1430.3% in short interest. SICNF’s SI was 101,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1430.3% from 6,600 shares previously. With 128,000 avg volume, 1 days are for SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:SICNF)’s short sellers to cover SICNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0641 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company decreased Mgic Investment Corporation (MTG) stake by 59.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company sold 29,800 shares as Mgic Investment Corporation (MTG)’s stock rose 9.62%. The Adams Express Company holds 20,000 shares with $264,000 value, down from 49,800 last quarter. Mgic Investment Corporation now has $4.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 5.31M shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Rev $265.8M; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 10/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP MTG.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 04/04/2018 – MGIC Announces Promotions

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company has market cap of $6.98 million. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland.

More recent Sokoman Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SICNF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Sokoman Iron Corp (CVE:SIC) CEO Provides Update on Phase 2 Drill Results – Midas Letter” on December 03, 2018. Also Midasletter.com published the news titled: “Kore Mining Ltd (CVE:KORE) Focused on North American Projects – Midas Letter” on December 05, 2018. Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) High-Grade Woco Gold Project – Midas Letter” with publication date: December 05, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Adams Express Company increased Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stake by 23,100 shares to 261,800 valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 39,500 shares and now owns 146,700 shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was raised too.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Avnet, Inc. (AVT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LivaNova PLC (LIVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.63 million for 8.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 49,393 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 22.22M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sadoff Invest Management Limited Co stated it has 2.75% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Affinity Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Brandywine Investment Management Limited Company accumulated 893,129 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Com owns 37,733 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership holds 243,749 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 419,819 shares. 371,671 are owned by Inc. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 1.05M shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). American Century accumulated 587,729 shares. Voya Inv Management Llc has invested 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 58,308 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested 0.07% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).