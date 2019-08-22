Adams Express Company Lowered America’s Car (CRMT) Stake; Extra Space Storage Has 1.08 Sentiment

Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 170 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 158 reduced and sold their stock positions in Extra Space Storage Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 124.46 million shares, up from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Extra Space Storage Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 124 Increased: 127 New Position: 43.

Adams Express Company decreased America’s Car (CRMT) stake by 56.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company sold 4,700 shares as America’s Car (CRMT)’s stock declined 10.00%. The Adams Express Company holds 3,600 shares with $329,000 value, down from 8,300 last quarter. America’s Car now has $587.37M valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $88.19. About 174,739 shares traded or 42.75% up from the average. America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has risen 42.21% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRMT News: 02/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Named to Forbes List of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2018; 20/03/2018 America’s Car-Mart Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q Rev $169M; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $1.43 on Revenues of $169 Million; 27/03/2018 – America’s Car-Mart at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 21/05/2018 – America’s Car-Mart 4Q EPS $1.43; 20/04/2018 – DJ America’s Car-Mart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRMT)

Adelante Capital Management Llc holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. for 833,429 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 3.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. has 3.01% invested in the company for 3.39 million shares. The New York-based Cohen & Steers Inc has invested 2.77% in the stock. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 480,772 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 993,423 shares traded or 27.61% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Extrace Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Increased An Energizing 115% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.52 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 35.79 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

More notable recent America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/16/2019: CRMT,CPRI,DDS – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership Nasdaq:CRMT – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about America's Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Buckingham Likes America’s Car-Mart After Strong Credit Environment Drives Big Quarter, Optimism – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Adams Express Company increased Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) stake by 23,100 shares to 261,800 valued at $25.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) stake by 21,900 shares and now owns 203,000 shares. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) was raised too.