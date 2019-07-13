Adams Express Company Lifted Its Stake in Cintas (CTAS) by $3.41 Million; Holder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Boosted Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80 million, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 3.91 million shares traded or 28.28% up from the average. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 4.63% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees Acquisition Accretive in 2019 Following Integration; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $242.44. About 345,878 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,682 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation owns 179,250 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust And Trust owns 8,773 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com holds 10,547 shares. 11,069 are held by Williams Jones And Associates Lc. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 49,357 are owned by Fairview Capital Inv Limited Liability Company. Hrt Fincl Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,725 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 73 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 139,107 shares. First Eagle Invest Ltd Llc invested in 874,865 shares. State Street stated it has 4.13M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc owns 14,151 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt has 1.03% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgic Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) by 29,800 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $264,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,100 shares, and cut its stake in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was made by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. TYSOE RONALD W also sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares.

