Adams Express Company Lifted Its Republic Services (RSG) Stake by $7.83 Million as Stock Rose; Beck Mack & Oliver Maintains Holding in Wabtec (WAB)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 38,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 880,748 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.20 million, up from 842,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $74.01. About 320,023 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – S&P PLACED WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Requires Cooperation in Ongoing Antitrust Division Investigation; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 21/05/2018 – WABTEC, GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE; GE TO GET $2.9 BLN CASH; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 81.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 91,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 203,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, up from 112,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.09. About 436,350 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold RSG shares while 199 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 178.08 million shares or 1.22% less from 180.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.06% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 49,649 shares or 0.02% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.3% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 39,772 shares. Cap Ww has invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 106,768 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt. Leuthold Llc stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 4,700 are held by Numerixs Investment Technology. Fred Alger Mgmt owns 130 shares. Focused Wealth Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,250 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 123,477 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.04 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc owns 32,200 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Princeton Strategies Group Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 14,159 shares. Scopus Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Georgia Teamsters Go On Strike At Republic Services – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Republic Services, Inc.: Safe, But No Cigar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can Waste Management Recession-Proof Your Portfolio? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 42,500 shares to 273,300 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. $193,530 worth of stock was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. KASSLING WILLIAM E also bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sage Fin Grp has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 21 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 17,125 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cap Intl Ltd Ca has invested 0.25% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Kingfisher Cap Lc owns 11,934 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has 3,561 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 27,935 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation reported 27,735 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 217,337 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Parkside Finance Bancshares And Tru owns 146 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 277,376 shares. Covington Advisors holds 0.33% or 14,005 shares in its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins, a Illinois-based fund reported 230,971 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Com holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 49,968 shares. Essex Inv Management Co Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).