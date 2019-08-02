Adams Express Company Increases Stake in Cintas (CTAS); Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 211,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 66,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 278,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 925,227 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $259.03. About 466,334 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38M shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $191.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 43,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Armer Douglas N. also sold $22,583 worth of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,451 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Numerixs Technologies Incorporated reported 1,200 shares. Moreover, Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.14% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 94,667 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.01% stake. Grs Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 372,071 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Smithfield Trust Company reported 4,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 240,700 shares. Fmr Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,939 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Ltd has 0.06% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Wellington Shields And Llc accumulated 0.48% or 27,410 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 37,802 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc stated it has 21,085 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Seabridge Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 1.12% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Moreover, 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc. by 4,300 shares to 3,100 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 44,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,700 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Of America reported 243 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.08% or 382,548 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 107,291 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% or 1,948 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 0.06% or 14,639 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp has 365 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh has 9,037 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Creative Planning invested in 0% or 2,583 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns reported 0.35% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 18,594 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 10,049 shares. The Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).