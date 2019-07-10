Adams Express Company Increased Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake; EDENRED MALAKOFF ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (EDNMF) SI Increased By 3.4%

EDENRED MALAKOFF ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EDNMF) had an increase of 3.4% in short interest. EDNMF’s SI was 1.30M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.4% from 1.26M shares previously. It closed at $45.33 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Adams Express Company increased Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) stake by 24.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company acquired 26,600 shares as Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s stock rose 14.43%. The Adams Express Company holds 134,400 shares with $18.43M value, up from 107,800 last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc. now has $40.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $153.45. About 812,238 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/04/2018 – Real-Life Travelers Find ‘Firsts That Last’ in North Carolina; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: North Miami Beach Gets Travelers Information Station Waiver; 27/04/2018 – Travelers Institute and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Team Up to Raise Awareness of Distracted Driving Risks; 07/05/2018 – lnsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 23/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 19/04/2018 – DJ Travelers Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRV); 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS 1Q REV. $7.29B, EST. $7.32B; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

Among 3 analysts covering Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Travelers Companies had 10 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral”.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 64% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Insurance Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Adams Express Company decreased Cvr Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) stake by 7,800 shares to 5,600 valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 11,500 shares and now owns 11,000 shares. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was reduced too.