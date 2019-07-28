Adams Express Company Increased Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Position by $14.91 Million; Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) Shareholder Steel Partners Holdings LP Raised Holding

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 382,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,200 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72 million, up from 286,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Comcast Corporation Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 17.00 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 11/04/2018 – Economist tells U.S. judge AT&T-Time Warner deal would harm consumers; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WITH CHARTER WILL UTILIZE COMCAST EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF PLATFORM ON BEHALF OF BOTH COS; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST: EXPECT 25-DAY PHASE 1 ANTITRUST REVIEW FOR SKY; 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER BY COMCAST; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox

Steel Partners Holdings Lp increased its stake in Steel Partners Hldgs LP (SPLP) by 33.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steel Partners Holdings Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, up from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steel Partners Holdings Lp who had been investing in Steel Partners Hldgs LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.94M market cap company. It closed at $13.66 lastly. It is down 22.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLP News: 09/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Sees 1Q Rev $332M-$386M; 16/05/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Declares Regular Quarterly Distribution on Its Series A Preferred Units; 13/03/2018 – Steel Partners Holdings Releases Annual Letter from Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.55; 21/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS SAYS WILLING TO BACKSTOP THE RIGHTS OFFERING IN AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO $75 MILLION; 09/03/2018 – STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP SPLP.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.5 BLN TO $1.6 BLN; 24/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX TO REVIEW STEEL PARTNERS OFFER; 23/05/2018 – BABCOCK & WILCOX HOLDER STEEL PARTNERS OFFERS TO BUY CO; 24/05/2018 – B&W CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF STEEL PARTNERS NON-BINDING INDICATION O; 24/05/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox Ent Confirmed It Has Received a Non-Binding Indication of Interest From Steel Partners

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Cash Financial Services Inc. by 4,900 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Eagle Investment Limited Liability Co holds 3.74% or 34.63M shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability holds 44,781 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mirador Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 7,692 shares. Bowling Limited Liability has 1.14% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Signalpoint Asset Ltd Liability Company has 7,019 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management holds 2.94% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 176,320 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Intrust Bancshares Na accumulated 63,798 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.29% or 181,113 shares. Everence Cap Management has 0.75% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 106,744 shares. Foothills Asset Ltd reported 49,658 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsrs accumulated 692,927 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 57,821 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 1.14M shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 2.43M shares or 0.51% of all its holdings.

