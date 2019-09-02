Adams Express Company Increased By $3.41 Million Its Cintas (CTAS) Holding; SUPPORT.COM (SPRT) Shorts Up By 43.27%

Adams Express Company increased Cintas Corporation (CTAS) stake by 53.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company acquired 16,900 shares as Cintas Corporation (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Adams Express Company holds 48,400 shares with $9.78 million value, up from 31,500 last quarter. Cintas Corporation now has $26.79 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $263.8. About 279,349 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

SUPPORT.COM Inc (NASDAQ:SPRT) had an increase of 43.27% in short interest. SPRT's SI was 73,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 43.27% from 51,300 shares previously. With 102,100 avg volume, 1 days are for SUPPORT.COM Inc (NASDAQ:SPRT)'s short sellers to cover SPRT's short positions. The SI to SUPPORT.COM Inc's float is 0.42%. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.63. About 5,362 shares traded. Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) has declined 43.84% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.84% the S&P500.

Support.com, Inc. provides cloud-based software and services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $30.92 million. The firm offers turnkey, outsourced support services for service providers, retailers, Internet of Things solution providers, and technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s technology support services programs include computer and mobile device set-up, security and support, virus and malware removal, wireless network set-up, and home security and automation system support for both the consumer and small and medium business markets.

More notable recent Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Support.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SPRT) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -14.42% below currents $263.8 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $235 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. Morgan Stanley maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $172 target.

Adams Express Company decreased Alphabet Inc. Class C stake by 12,300 shares to 11,997 valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Iberiabank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 4,900 shares and now owns 3,700 shares. Dowdupont Inc. was reduced too.