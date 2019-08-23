Adams Express Company Holds Position in At&T (T); Union Pacific (UNP) Holder Arvest Trust Company Decreased Its Position as Market Value Rose

Arvest Trust Company decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arvest Trust Company sold 94,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 143,246 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.95M, down from 237,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arvest Trust Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $166.07. About 3.20 million shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CEO Lance Fritz to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Adds Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC

Adams Express Company increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 164,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 853,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.76M, up from 689,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 31,000 shares to 167,525 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 22,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,600 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora accumulated 0.41% or 36,476 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 36,476 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Verus Prtnrs has 14,355 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs Inc holds 0.57% or 1.89 million shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited accumulated 7.71M shares. Commonwealth Bank Of stated it has 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Franklin Street Advsr Nc has 1.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aperio Gru Limited Co invested in 4.22 million shares or 0.57% of the stock. Strategic Advsrs Ltd has 2.6% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 9,745 are held by Ironsides Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amer Svcs reported 0.09% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Incorporated has 0.66% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8.54M shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,555 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Haverford Communication has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Community National Bank & Trust Na, New York-based fund reported 4,564 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.16% or 120,572 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 3,728 shares. Rampart Investment Management Lc has invested 0.55% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj stated it has 51,025 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Foster & Motley has 33,501 shares. 1,674 are held by Cardinal. Harbour Mngmt Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 1,297 shares. 30,200 were reported by Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Co. Diligent Ltd Llc accumulated 2,017 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 16,468 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Arvest Trust Company, which manages about $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11,409 shares to 42,865 shares, valued at $4.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 345,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 892,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).