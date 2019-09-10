Adams Express Company Holding In Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Was Upped; Essex Investment Management Co Maintains Holding in Seabridge Gold Com (SA)

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (SA) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 113,066 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 85,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $859.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.65. About 401,320 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) by 36.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 39,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 146,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.83M, up from 107,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $108.96. About 2.29 million shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FROM ALXN1210 PHASE 3 PNH NAIVE AND SWITCH STUDIES PLANNED IN U.S. AND EU IN MID-2018; 02/04/2018 – Abeona Therapeutics Names Former Alexion Executive as CEO; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY EPS $4.35-EPS $4.75; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018

