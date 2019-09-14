Adams Express Company Has Upped Republic Services (RSG) Holding by $7.83 Million; Caledonia Investments Plc Has Trimmed Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Caledonia Investments Plc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc sold 59,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 417,267 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.88 million, down from 476,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Republic Services Inc. (RSG) by 81.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 91,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 203,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, up from 112,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Republic Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.14. About 1.14M shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Republic Services’ Proposed 10-Year Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18,500 shares to 175,478 shares, valued at $28.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. Class A (NYSE:ZTS) by 8,900 shares to 139,600 shares, valued at $15.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 32,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,700 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

