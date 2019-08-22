Adams Express Company Has Upped Position in Honeywell International (HON); As Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Stock Value Rose, Second Curve Capital Has Lifted Stake by $3.06 Million

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 181,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $162.79. About 779,816 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE

Second Curve Capital Llc increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc bought 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 231,200 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 342,278 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 07/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 25 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Port Washington Financial Center – Long Island Region; 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ACCRETION INCOME ON ACQUIRED LOANS, DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NET INTEREST MARGIN & EPS TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50,300 shares to 152,800 shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 339,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,940 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc. (NYSE:EME).

