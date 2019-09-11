Adams Express Company Has Upped At&T (T) Stake by $5.09 Million as Valuation Rose; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Position in Shaw Communications (SJR) Raised by $700,920

Adams Express Company increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 164,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 853,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.76 million, up from 689,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 40.59M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING 4 TIERS OF ONLINE TV THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner’s Bewkes defends AT&T deal in court; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 26/03/2018 – Sling TV Chief: “There Would Be Severe Bleeding” From AT&T-Time Warner Deal; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 35,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 571,869 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92 million, up from 536,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 242,112 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw & Company LP Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation Class C (NYSE:AGM) by 5,100 shares to 3,600 shares, valued at $261,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,700 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.02% or 2,082 shares. Ohio-based Shoker Counsel has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 235,300 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Terril Brothers Inc accumulated 0.53% or 53,200 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Company owns 127,554 shares. Axa holds 0.31% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Altfest L J & Inc has 0.35% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 21,490 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mngmt Or invested 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nippon Life Investors Americas invested in 0.75% or 297,360 shares. Verus Fin Ptnrs stated it has 14,355 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 15,010 are held by Bouchey Fin Grp Incorporated. Somerset Trust accumulated 32,174 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.18% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shikiar Asset has invested 3.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Godshalk Welsh Capital Management invested in 31,537 shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 5,779 shares to 805,448 shares, valued at $42.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 12,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).