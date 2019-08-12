Adams Express Company Has Trimmed J2 Global (JCOM) Position By $378,400; Pdt Partners Has Upped Trinet Group (TNET) Stake

Pdt Partners Llc increased Trinet Group Inc (TNET) stake by 13.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 6,649 shares as Trinet Group Inc (TNET)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 57,000 shares with $3.41 million value, up from 50,351 last quarter. Trinet Group Inc now has $5.00B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.51. About 26,258 shares traded. TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) has risen 29.61% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TNET News: 29/03/2018 – – TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET HR CORP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Ratings On TriNet Group Inc; Outlook Positive; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Trinet’s Ba3 Cfr, Revises Outlook To Positive; 04/04/2018 – TRINET GROUP INC TNET.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/04/2018 – DJ TriNet Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNET); 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES TRINET GROUP INC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘POSITIVE’; 29/03/2018 TriNet Names Michael Mendenhall Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer/Chief Communications Officer; 30/04/2018 – TriNet Group 1Q EPS 75c

Adams Express Company decreased J2 Global Inc. (JCOM) stake by 51.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company sold 4,400 shares as J2 Global Inc. (JCOM)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Adams Express Company holds 4,100 shares with $355,000 value, down from 8,500 last quarter. J2 Global Inc. now has $3.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 54,494 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Sees FY18 Rev $1.20B-$1.25B; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.7% of J2 Global; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 03/05/2018 – j2 Global to Participate at Six Conferences in May and June 2018; 24/04/2018 – j2 Cloud Services Expands Senior Leadership Team; Ron Burr to Take on Senior Vice President and General Manager Role; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Adams Express Company increased Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) stake by 65,900 shares to 131,800 valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) stake by 26,600 shares and now owns 134,400 shares. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) was raised too.

More notable recent j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “j2 Global Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for JCOM – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “j2 Global (JCOM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “j2 Global (JCOM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “j2 Global Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “j2 Global Is A Sleeper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. j2 Global had 4 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation accumulated 1.54M shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 18,343 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 8,552 shares. 152,192 are owned by Guggenheim Limited Co. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. Cap Research Glob Invsts owns 230,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,809 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 0% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 250 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.04% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) or 175,039 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 229,787 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv has invested 0.07% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Paradigm Management Ny reported 66,400 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.01% or 2,513 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd stated it has 1,013 shares.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 49,500 shares to 341,800 valued at $27.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) stake by 30,996 shares and now owns 87,400 shares. Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) was reduced too.