Adams Express Company Has Raised Its Nike Class B (NKE) Stake by $2.72 Million; Stock Price Rose; Spc Financial Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Lifted by $488,709

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 4,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,546 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 27.54 million shares traded or 13.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NKE) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 315,800 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, up from 283,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Nike Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 6.35M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MICHAEL SPILLANE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ALL CATEGORIES, DESIGN, PRODUCT AND MERCHANDISING; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 29/04/2018 – Nike’s female workers lead a revolt against the culture, and prompt an exodus of male executives; 16/05/2018 – Highsnobiety: Exclusive: Nike Unveils Capsule Collection with Alyx Designer Matthew Williams; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 30/05/2018 – Adidas takes 12-10 lead over Nike in World Cup shirt deals; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 0.19% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,070 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 38,469 shares. 103,421 are held by Stephens Ar. Windward Mngmt Ca holds 4.28% or 397,351 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alyeska Invest Gp Limited Partnership holds 0.79% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 668,868 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 32,000 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 55,034 are owned by Kentucky Retirement. Barr E S And reported 258,539 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of holds 112,623 shares. Trust Com Of Virginia Va invested in 0.1% or 8,873 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 4,674 shares. Zeke Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moors And Cabot accumulated 65,130 shares or 0.36% of the stock.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) by 23,900 shares to 17,100 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability reported 282,890 shares stake. 157,518 are owned by Foster Motley. New York-based Quantbot LP has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). De Burlo Gp owns 56,687 shares. Maryland-based Advantage has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Deltec Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 147,900 shares. 57,913 are owned by Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Oh. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 9,385 shares. Vigilant Capital Management Limited Com owns 134,561 shares. Carlson Management accumulated 0.66% or 22,370 shares. Capital Int Sarl holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,020 shares. Auxier Asset reported 3.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hl Financial Svcs Lc reported 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ohio-based Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third Bancshares owns 2.97M shares.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,611 shares to 86,499 shares, valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,066 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).