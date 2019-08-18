Adams Express Company Has Raised Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $3.67 Million as Stock Value Rose; Pioneer Investment Management Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL) Decreased by $6.77 Million as Shares Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 132,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.75 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.04. About 4.23 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS UNIT REVENUE ACCELERATED EACH MONTH DURING 1Q; 30/05/2018 – DAL: `NO QUESTION’ THAT GLOBAL AIRLINE HOLDING COS WILL DEVELOP; 19/05/2018 – DELTA SEEKS DELAY FROM TO OCT 28 FROM JULY 20 FOR HAVANA FLIGHT; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q Fuel Price $2.07 to $2.12; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 122,900 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, up from 103,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) by 6,800 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 56,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,200 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Edwards completes CAS Medical buy – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (Call) (NYSE:NEM) by 492,900 shares to 502,900 shares, valued at $17.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.38M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Intrust Fincl Bank Na reported 0.15% stake. Cwm, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,085 shares. Cna Fin Corporation reported 1.08% stake. Friess holds 361,759 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has 3.99% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). First Interstate Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 84 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 851,583 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 7.51 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Business Financial Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,344 shares. Inv holds 1.45% or 23,785 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild And Company Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.62% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Boys Arnold Comm Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,650 shares.

More notable recent Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The American Airlines-Qantas Joint Venture Is Finally Cleared to Fly – The Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at SKYW & HA, DAL’s Traffic Report & More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Coca-Cola, Bank of America and Delta Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Delta, Virgin Atlantic To Expand Cargo Network Between U.S. And U.K. – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $265.56 million activity.

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 24.44% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.48 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.68% negative EPS growth.