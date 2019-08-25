Adams Express Company Has Raised Cintas (CTAS) Holding; Lydall (LDL) Sentiment Is 1.06

Adams Express Company increased Cintas Corporation (CTAS) stake by 53.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company acquired 16,900 shares as Cintas Corporation (CTAS)’s stock rose 20.54%. The Adams Express Company holds 48,400 shares with $9.78 million value, up from 31,500 last quarter. Cintas Corporation now has $26.24B valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $8.48 during the last trading session, reaching $256.04. About 394,897 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Lydall Inc (LDL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 53 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 50 cut down and sold their positions in Lydall Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 15.54 million shares, down from 16.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lydall Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 32 New Position: 21.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Lydall, Inc. for 248,329 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 107,362 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. has 0.79% invested in the company for 54,298 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Alphaone Investment Services Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Tributary Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 376,974 shares.

The stock decreased 6.83% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 92,758 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (LDL) has declined 48.25% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL)

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $342.28 million. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers divisions. It has a 32.43 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes.

Among 4 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cintas has $24800 highest and $172 lowest target. $225.75’s average target is -11.83% below currents $256.04 stock price. Cintas had 7 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Underweight”. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Underweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, July 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer invested in 7,129 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Canandaigua National Bank And Trust owns 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,585 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa invested in 0.03% or 17,524 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 293,701 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Wade G W And stated it has 1,482 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 10,137 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc owns 1,000 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Profund Advisors Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 7,208 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 6,827 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,767 shares. Maverick Cap Ltd invested in 18,640 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Renaissance Grp Ltd holds 5,569 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.