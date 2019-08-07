Adams Express Company Has Cut Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stake; Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares (SBBP) Shorts Up By 16.65%

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SBBP) had an increase of 16.65% in short interest. SBBP’s SI was 966,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.65% from 828,700 shares previously. With 272,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Strongbridge Biopharma Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s short sellers to cover SBBP’s short positions. It closed at $2.47 lastly. It is down 43.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.48% the S&P500. Some Historical SBBP News: 02/04/2018 – STRONGBRIDGE BIOPHARMA PLC – FIRST 4 PATIENTS HAVE BEEN DOSED IN LOGICS, A SECOND GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY EVALUATING EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF RECORLEV; 20/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Announces Issuance of Patent for RECORLEV™ (levoketoconazole) for the Treatment of Cushing’s; 26/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc to Host Investor and Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 12/03/2018 – SBBP FILES TO OFFER UP TO $91M MIXED SECURITIES; 02/04/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Plc Announces Dosing of First Four Patients in LOGICS, a Second Global Phase 3 Study of RECORLEV in Endogenous Cushing’s Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma Announces Issuance of Patent for RECORLEV for the Treatment of Cushing’s Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys 1.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma; 18/03/2018 – Strongbridge Biopharma plc Announces Presentation of New Data Demonstrating That Levoketoconazole is a Potent Inhibitor of Huma; 12/03/2018 Strongbridge Biopharma plc Reports Full-Year 2017 Financial Results

Adams Express Company decreased Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stake by 17.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company sold 27,400 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Adams Express Company holds 133,100 shares with $8.81M value, down from 160,500 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corporation now has $35.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 12.65 million shares traded or 21.63% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 15. Jefferies downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 29 to “Hold” rating. Mizuho downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Monday, April 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $70 target. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight”.

Adams Express Company increased Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) stake by 65,900 shares to 131,800 valued at $7.00 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) stake by 145,100 shares and now owns 197,000 shares. Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Grp Limited Company stated it has 2,196 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Co Ma has 73,282 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 29,082 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 17,221 shares. Field & Main Bancshares reported 1,200 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 1,556 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Amg National Retail Bank stated it has 78,108 shares. Cullinan Associate stated it has 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mitchell Grp Inc owns 59,585 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tcw Gru has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 14,400 shares. Amp Investors Ltd owns 297,415 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com owns 3,040 shares. Duncker Streett has 1,310 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of stock. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200.

