Adams Express Company Has Cut Its Sanmina (SANM) Position by $322,000; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Increased Holding in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Share Price Rose

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Sanmina (SANM) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Sanmina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $29.36. About 185,067 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 105.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 8,989 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 4,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $213.71. About 1.16M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive – Former EDFT originator joins NextEra; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN $5 BLN TO $7 BLN OF EXCESS BALANCE SHEET CAPACITY POST-DEAL CLOSING; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2,892 shares to 5,455 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 254,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,282 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

