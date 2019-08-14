Adams Express Company Has Boosted Walmart (WMT) Stake by $2.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Capital One Finl (COF) Holder Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $679,104 as Market Value Declined

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 261,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.53 million, up from 238,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $106.85. About 4.68 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart’s entry into India’s Flipkart may see founder Sachin Bansal’s exit – Economic Times; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 06/03/2018 – UK GROCERY INFLATION IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 2.9 PCT – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 05/04/2018 – Home Furn News: Reports: Amazon, Walmart Courting Leading Indian E-Tailer; 10/04/2018 – Walmart partners with Postmates to expand online grocery delivery; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 30/05/2018 – Metro: Team Sonic Racing screenshots leaked by Walmart

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 8,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 142,810 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 151,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.79. About 1.57M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – 30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR AUTO 5.59 PCT AT FEB END VS 6.50 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS WILL NOT OBJECT TO REVISED CAPITAL PLAN SUBMITTED BY CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.33 PCT AT APRIL END VS 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 15/03/2018 – Capital One February U.S. 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.92%; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Capital One reveals massive data breach affecting 106M people. One person arrested. – Washington Business Journal” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “COF SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of Capital One Financial Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Capital One (NYSE: COF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Capital One Investors to Contact the Firm – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.32 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

