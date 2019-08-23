Adams Express Company Has Boosted Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Autus Asset Management Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Raised by $1.62 Million as Stock Price Rose

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) by 18.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 122,900 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, up from 103,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $216.9. About 167,398 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 20,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 147,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.78M, up from 126,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.42. About 785,187 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 28/03/2018 – ASAHI Receives CTO lndication for Corsair and Coronary Guide Wires; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL NUTRITION SALES $ 1,756 MLN VS $1,642 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 15/05/2018 – AHL Adds Restaurant Brands, Buys More Abbott: 13F

