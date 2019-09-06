Adams Express Company Cut Minerals Technologies (MTX) Stake by $330,600 as Share Price Declined; Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 5,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229,000, down from 9,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Minerals Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 23,297 shares traded. Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) has declined 28.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MTX News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.12, EST. $1.12; 03/05/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 16/05/2018 – Minerals Technologies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: AMENDMENT INCL. NEW $300M REVOLVER; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Acquisition Will Be Financed Through Combination of Cash on Hand and Credit Facilities; 20/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES INC – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR NEW SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF $300 MLN; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES: PACT TO BUY SIVOMATIC HOLDING B.V; 05/04/2018 – Minerals Technologies: Purchase of Sivomatic Is Expected to Be Immediately Accretive; 05/04/2018 – MINERALS TECHNOLOGIES – ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, CURRENT CREDIT FACILITIES

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 15,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 93,345 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, down from 108,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 1.94M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 30/05/2018 – FDA APPROVES EXPANDED USE OF XELJANZ; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35 billion for 14.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 9,461 shares to 182,371 shares, valued at $11.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Mgmt owns 94,208 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas has 3.36% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 645,078 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wharton Business Group Inc Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,331 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 2.59M shares or 0.53% of the stock. Switzerland-based Pictet North America Advsrs has invested 0.12% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 99,105 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Regent Management Limited Com holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 57,159 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated owns 529,583 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs accumulated 194,243 shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.15% or 17,280 shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 330 shares. Karpus Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hgk Asset holds 14,500 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $107,375 activity. 200 Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) shares with value of $11,728 were bought by CLARK ROBERT L. $23,663 worth of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was bought by Deans Alison Ann on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Minerals Technologies Provides Update on Second Quarter 2019 Outlook; Implements Restructuring and Cost Savings Program – GlobeNewswire” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Minerals Technologies Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings Per Share of $1.11 – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Minerals Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:MTX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Minerals Technologies Announces Price Increases for all Bentonite Products – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,900 shares to 48,400 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,700 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).