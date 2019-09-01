Adams Express Company Cut Dineequity (DIN) Position By $327,600; Interface (TILE) Sentiment Is 1.17

Interface Inc (TILE) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 81 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 69 decreased and sold positions in Interface Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 51.86 million shares, down from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Interface Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 46 Increased: 60 New Position: 21.

Adams Express Company decreased Dineequity Inc. (DIN) stake by 50.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company sold 3,600 shares as Dineequity Inc. (DIN)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Adams Express Company holds 3,500 shares with $320,000 value, down from 7,100 last quarter. Dineequity Inc. now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.05% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 475,314 shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 14.71% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.71% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q EPS 92c; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 02/04/2018 – IHOP® Teams Up With King’s Hawaiian® To Create One-of-a-Kind French Toast; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global IHOP’s Domestic System-Wide Comparable Same-Restaurant Sales Rose 1.0%; 12/03/2018 – Enhanced Applebee’s® To Go Experience Has Arrived to Save Mealtime; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.10; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 14/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend

Interface, Inc. designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $622.75 million. It offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brands; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE brand name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products. It has a 13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides an adapted version of its carpet tile for the healthcare facilities market; and two-meter roll goods that are structure-backed for use in education, healthcare, and government markets, as well as carpet replacement, installation, and maintenance services.

Harvey Partners Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Interface, Inc. for 39,000 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Capital Management Co Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 4.56 million shares. The Texas-based Westwood Holdings Group Inc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,855 shares.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.05. About 244,285 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TILE News: 21/03/2018 – INTERFACE INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Interface Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE INC – REAFFIRMS IT IS TARGETING TO ACHIEVE 3 – 5% ORGANIC SALES GROWTH, GROSS PROFIT MARGIN OF 39 – 39.5% IN FY 2018; 14/03/2018 Interface Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 23C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Interface Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TILE); 25/04/2018 – Interface 1Q EPS 25c; 25/04/2018 – INTERFACE REAFFIRMS 2018 TARGETS

Analysts await Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.41 per share. TILE’s profit will be $26.49 million for 5.88 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Interface, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

