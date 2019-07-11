Adams Express Company Continues to Hold Stake in Centene (CNC); American Research & Management Position in International Business Machine (IBM) Has Decreased by $473,478

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 4.61 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79M, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 858,628 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 21/05/2018 – Syncsort Advances Security Strategy with Acquisition of Townsend Security’s IBM i Data Privacy Products

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Signaling Industry-Wide Shift to Integrated Mental Health, Quartet Announces Capital Raise and Strategic Partnership with Leading Medicaid Provider – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Centene (CNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 3,800 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $334,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,720 shares to 11,165 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP) by 118,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

