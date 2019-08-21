Adams Express Company Boosted Stake in Centene (CNC) by $3.49 Million; Brookfield Asset Mgmt Cl A (BAM) Shareholder Appleton Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $481,160 as Market Value Rose

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A (BAM) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 10,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 59,511 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78M, up from 49,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Bid From Brookfield That Trumps BGH Offer by 6%; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters)

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Centene Corporation (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 65,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 131,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Centene Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $47.03. About 2.12M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 0.09% or 1.80 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 21,800 shares. First Republic Investment reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Reilly Financial Advsr Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Oz Management LP holds 701,366 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Timessquare Lc holds 0.48% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 153,438 shares. Moreover, Rudman Errol M has 9.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Federated Investors Pa invested in 38,610 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc accumulated 7,588 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Corporation Nj invested in 300,995 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Covington Capital Management reported 66 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 266,401 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) by 11,500 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,300 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group Div App Etf (VIG) by 50,466 shares to 3,768 shares, valued at $413,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,587 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mid Cap Etf (VO).

