Adams Express Company Boosted Sherwin (SHW) Stake; Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Sentiment Is 1.5

Adams Express Company increased Sherwin (SHW) stake by 22.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company acquired 4,600 shares as Sherwin (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Adams Express Company holds 24,900 shares with $10.73 million value, up from 20,300 last quarter. Sherwin now has $48.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $528.44. About 476,966 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Matador Resources Co (MTDR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 120 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 80 sold and trimmed positions in Matador Resources Co. The investment managers in our database reported: 108.09 million shares, up from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Matador Resources Co in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 62 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It has a 10.56 P/E ratio. The firm primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company for 4.16 million shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 1.06 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Encompass Capital Advisors Llc has 1.44% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Pier Capital Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 397,044 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $216,035 was bought by FETTIG JEFF M.

Adams Express Company decreased Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) stake by 11,500 shares to 11,000 valued at $317,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvr Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI) stake by 7,800 shares and now owns 5,600 shares. Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -5.60% below currents $528.44 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Buckingham Research maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $46000 target. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Friday, March 22 to “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $52500 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 588,224 shares. Moreover, Nichols Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has 0.19% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Brinker Capital owns 14,207 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 2,105 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management. Credit Suisse Ag owns 130,345 shares. Virtu Financial Lc has 2,786 shares. 1832 Asset Management LP owns 191,701 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. 575,790 were reported by Amer Century. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 20,416 shares. Allstate reported 11,344 shares. Hartford Invest reported 0.11% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has invested 11.57% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Carroll Fincl Associates has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 648 shares. Riverhead Mgmt accumulated 3,464 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Griffin Asset accumulated 633 shares.