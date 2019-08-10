Adams Express Company Boosted Its Sherwin (SHW) Position; Gladius Capital Management LP Raised By $92.44 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Adams Express Company increased Sherwin (SHW) stake by 22.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company acquired 4,600 shares as Sherwin (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Adams Express Company holds 24,900 shares with $10.73 million value, up from 20,300 last quarter. Sherwin now has $50.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 9.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp acquired 347 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 3,874 shares with $1.03 billion value, up from 3,527 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $147.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE ADDED INTC, BABA, MU, NFLX, ADBE IN 1Q: 13F; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 25,280 shares to 2.03 million valued at $573.07 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 1,394 shares and now owns 145,018 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Cap Lc reported 538 shares stake. Arrow Financial Corporation invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Wealth Architects Lc holds 2,452 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd holds 15,216 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, a Netherlands-based fund reported 61,000 shares. Pointstate Capital Lp invested 7.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Davenport & Limited Liability Company holds 1.21% or 363,112 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp, a Maine-based fund reported 1.29M shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 69,581 shares in its portfolio. Bluestein R H & holds 81,878 shares. Moreover, Edgewood Ltd Liability Company has 4.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4.62 million shares. Synovus invested 0.16% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Blume owns 250 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SYMC, ATVI, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $49000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Friday, March 22. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $52500 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Adams Express Company decreased Csg Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) stake by 8,100 shares to 7,800 valued at $330,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Cash Financial Services Inc. stake by 4,900 shares and now owns 3,000 shares. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) was reduced too.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Sherwin-Williams Stock Gained 12% in July – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035 worth of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 110 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Capital Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 7,180 shares. Beese Fulmer Mngmt invested in 3,412 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 233 are held by Guardian Life Insur Of America. 1,622 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund. Adams Natural Res Fund reported 23,600 shares. Findlay Park Partners Llp holds 2.62% or 661,188 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Partners reported 4,202 shares stake. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 1,100 shares. Jnba Finance Advisors has 88 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Rowland Co Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 339 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.36% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Art Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 2,575 shares.