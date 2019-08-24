Adams Express Company Boosted Its Philip Morris International (PM) Position; Atria Investments Raised Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake

Atria Investments Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 31.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 8,334 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 34,973 shares with $1.67M value, up from 26,639 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $76.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 15.77M shares traded or 20.32% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – APPLICATION IS BASED ON DATA FROM PART 1 OF CHECKMATE -227, A GLOBAL PHASE 3 STUDY; 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics

Adams Express Company increased Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stake by 279.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company acquired 145,100 shares as Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Adams Express Company holds 197,000 shares with $17.41 million value, up from 51,900 last quarter. Philip Morris International Inc. now has $126.37B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 3.79M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Management Inc Al reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Etrade Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 64,667 shares. Northern holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22.54 million shares. Cap Ok reported 9,457 shares. Stifel Finance owns 1.25 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 18,697 were reported by Sol Mngmt. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na owns 10,506 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lipe And Dalton reported 73,449 shares stake. Mcf Limited Liability Com stated it has 5,481 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk Corporation owns 1.49 million shares. Private Asset Mngmt invested in 1.04% or 122,514 shares. Moreover, Nomura Hldg has 0.56% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.81 million shares. Athena Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.31% or 82,767 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Tru invested in 210,860 shares. Amg Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Among 4 analysts covering Bristol Myers (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bristol Myers has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 19.69% above currents $46.58 stock price. Bristol Myers had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, May 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Thursday, February 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $59 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Atria Investments Llc decreased Pimco Etf Tr (HYS) stake by 24,684 shares to 6,199 valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) stake by 16,704 shares and now owns 16,925 shares. Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) was reduced too.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares with value of $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R..

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 18.69% above currents $81.22 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Monday, March 25. Bank of America has “Sell” rating and $74 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8600 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital.

Adams Express Company decreased Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 24,200 shares to 71,800 valued at $27.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Houlihan Lokey Inc. Class A stake by 8,000 shares and now owns 6,100 shares. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Limited has 37,000 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Cambiar Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,907 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa accumulated 10,683 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 38,863 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 7,615 shares. Blackrock stated it has 95.95 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 82,662 are held by Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Hexavest Incorporated has 0.73% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 651,841 shares. Birinyi Assoc accumulated 0.19% or 5,000 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cibc World, New York-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Hendershot Investments holds 0.09% or 3,030 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Invest Management accumulated 2,433 shares.