Adams Express Company Boosted Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position By $3.67 Million; Discovery Capital Management Has Boosted Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding By $38.24 Million

Adams Express Company increased Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) stake by 18.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company acquired 19,200 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Adams Express Company holds 122,900 shares with $23.51 million value, up from 103,700 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation now has $38.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $187.53. About 678,914 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW)

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 195.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Discovery Capital Management Llc acquired 1.12M shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Discovery Capital Management Llc holds 1.70M shares with $58.37 million value, up from 575,099 last quarter. Yandex N V now has $13.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 998,100 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Ocbj.com which released: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Edwards Comments On Updated TAVR National Coverage Determination – PRNewswire” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BCE Inc. (BCE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Recalls the IntraClude Intra-Aortic Occlusion Device Due to Risk of Balloon Rupture – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 23 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of EW in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. UBS maintained the shares of EW in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $20000 target. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital given on Monday, March 18. Deutsche Bank maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $18400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EW in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 18. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Yandex NV (YNDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

