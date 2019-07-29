Adams Express Company Boosted By $3.67 Million Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Alliance Global Partners given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. See Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) latest ratings:

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners New Target: $19.0000 11.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 15.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ifs Securities New Target: $15.0000 13.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Alliance Global Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Northland Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

Adams Express Company increased Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) stake by 18.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adams Express Company acquired 19,200 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Adams Express Company holds 122,900 shares with $23.51M value, up from 103,700 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation now has $44.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $215.32. About 243,870 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW)

Adams Express Company decreased Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) stake by 12,300 shares to 11,600 valued at $335,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) stake by 31,000 shares and now owns 167,525 shares. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 18. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $197 target in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EW in report on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences Boosts Outlook After Posting Strong Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 979,911 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 51.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 07/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 34C; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. 30,755 Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares with value of $372,308 were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

More notable recent Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Carrizo Oil (CRZO) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/17/2019: WLL,CPE,REGI,CRZO – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum Stock Is Tumbling Today – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating the Board of Directors of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) on Behalf of Carrizo Shareholders and Encourages Carrizo Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.